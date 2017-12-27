ALTON - Crews from Illinois American Water worked diligently through frigid temperatures since 4:30 a.m. in an effort to repair a broken water main on the corner of State Street and Broadway.

When frigid temperatures caused the water main to burst early this morning, a geyser seemed to have erupted in the middle of the street. Crews had the water stopped and problem isolated within a few hours of arriving on the scene, Illinois American Water External Affairs Director Karen Cotton said Wednesday morning. She said crews anticipated completing repairs by the end of the day, but said in an email late Wednesday morning the repairs had already been completed.

She said as many as 10 businesses were affected by the water main's burst and those businesses have been notified directly regarding a boil order required in the wake of the break. Cotton said service would be restored to those places soon.

The City of Alton assisted with traffic management and ensuring the safety of the roadway through laying salt.

