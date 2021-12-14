EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback provided this update on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, about the Amazon Warehouse tornado recovery process and also other damage encountered throughout the region on the night of the storm.

The chief said the City of Edwardsville continues the recovery process from the weather event that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021. The Edwardsville Fire Department continues clearing debris from the site and working with representatives of Amazon to transition the property back to their control.

"At this time, everyone reported having been at the property when this event occurred has been accounted for and we have no other reports of missing individuals," Fillback said. "Unfortunately, six people lost their lives because of this devastating event and one individual remains hospitalized. While there are no other injuries or fatalities reported within the City of Edwardsville there was significant damage in some areas.

"Residents that experienced significant damage to their home or property should contact the United Way by calling 211 and a representative will collect all needed information and direct it to the proper authorities. As always, we would like to remind residents to be on the lookout for scammers and only use reputable contractors for debris cleanup and storm damage repairs."

The Public Works Department for the City of Edwardsville is working to remove debris from this storm event at the following locations: Country Club View Subdivision, which includes Country Club View Drive, Fairway Drive, Sunset Hills Drive, Birdie Court, and Eagle Courts. Also included are the Glen Echo Subdivision, which includes Glen Echo Drive, Lockhaven Court, Camelot Drive, and Country Club Lane.

The following restrictions apply to the removal of any debris:

Building materials and tree debris should be placed in separate piles near the edge of the roadway.

Tree limbs should be cut into pieces that are 8 feet or less if possible.

Residents are encouraged to place small building debris in their regular trash for pickup.

City crews may not enter private property.

Materials that will be removed only include trees and building materials that are a direct result of the storm event. If residents outside of the identified areas have storm debris, please contact the Department of Public Works at (618) 692-7535 and we will be happy to assess your needs and assist if possible.

Once again, the City of Edwardsville would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of assistance and support throughout this difficult time.

We would ask those wishing to make a donation to contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund:

(https://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/ ), Salvation Army or American Red Cross

