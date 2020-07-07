WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department issued a release Tuesday afternoon that the City of Wood River had experienced a significant loss of power/electricity on the east side of town. The power loss was about 20 minutes in length but had been restored, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said at about 4:20 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Multiple businesses, residences, and traffic control devices were impacted," the Wood River Police said. "Ameren Illinois has been notified and responded."

Wood River Mayor Maguire said the power outage also extended to parts of Bethalto and Rosewood Heights.

More like this:

Community Invited to Support Emmanuel’s Birthday Celebration July 26
Jun 25, 2025
Multiple Fire Departments Respond to East Alton Structure Fire
Jun 29, 2025
Wood River Approves Business Park Sale For Film Studios, Esports Arena
Jul 8, 2025
Wood River Main Street Launches New Website to Support Local Businesses
Jun 19, 2025
Minor Electrical Fire Sparks Smoke at East Alton-Wood River High School
Jun 23, 2025

 