WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department issued a release Tuesday afternoon that the City of Wood River had experienced a significant loss of power/electricity on the east side of town. The power loss was about 20 minutes in length but had been restored, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said at about 4:20 p.m.

"Multiple businesses, residences, and traffic control devices were impacted," the Wood River Police said. "Ameren Illinois has been notified and responded."

Wood River Mayor Maguire said the power outage also extended to parts of Bethalto and Rosewood Heights.

