Wood River Police assisted by K-9 unit (submitted by Chris Rhodes)

WOOD RIVER - Police have released a description of the suspect believed to have been involved in this morning's robbery of the U.S. Bank location at 1301 E Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the suspect was a black male, standing between 5'8''-5'9'' and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing a black puffy coat and a yellow surgical mask at the time of the robbery. After escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash, Bunt said the suspect fled westbound on foot, toward Pizza Hut.

Bunt said he is reviewing the surveillance footage attained from this most recent robbery, but said the suspect matches the M.O. of a serial bank robber, who has hit as many as three banks in the Riverbend area since Nov. 29, including the U.S. Bank location in Alton on Washington, the Reliance Bank on Godfrey Road and the Regions Bank in East Alton.

Previous descriptions of the suspect placed him sans surgical mask, but in dark glasses. Bunt said those glasses were not mentioned Tuesday morning following the Wood River robbery.

In the past, the suspect was seen to escape in a black Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels and dark tinted windows. That vehicle was not mentioned in this current incident.

More details will be made available following the release of the security footage.

