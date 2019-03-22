MADISON COUNTY - Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the Alton Police Department is investigating a crash possibly connected to a shooting Friday night in Alton.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highways 159 and 140 between Meadowbrook and Hamel around 8 p.m. Friday night. Hejna said police are investigating if that crash is connected to a shooting near the corner of Washington and Brown - in the 2500 block of Brown - in which one person died.

She said no injuries have been reported as a result of the chase at this time, but could not confirm how many vehicles may have been involved. Witnesses told Riverbender.com a "barrage of police cars" featuring officers from the Alton, Bethalto and Illinois State Police were involved. Again, this could neither be confirmed nor denied by the Alton Police Department at this time.

More details will be released as they are made available.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

