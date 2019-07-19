STAUNTON - The FBI Springfield Division and Staunton Police Department are seeking information regarding a bank robbery that occurred on July 18, 2019, at 3:04 p.m. at Bank Of Springfield, 417 West North Street, Staunton, Illinois.

An unknown subject entered the Bank of Springfield facility wearing older white shoes, gray pants, a black long sleeve shirt, gloves, a black ski mask, sunglasses, a black baseball hat, and carrying an umbrella.

Article continues after sponsor message

The subject demanded bank personnel to open their cash drawers. The subject lifted his long sleeve shirt and displayed a handgun held in his waistband. The subject removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawers and left the bank walking north.

No individuals were injured during the robbery, and anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at (217) 522-9675 or the Staunton Police Department at (618) 635-3333.

More like this: