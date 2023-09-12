ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about upcoming/current road closures.

Sept. 11, 2023, Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street remains closed to all traffic, with blocks north of Hamilton Avenue closing in the coming weeks. Please use US 67 and/or Alby Streets to the east to traverse north-south in lieu of using Belle Street. Access to Bo’s Hardware and Maher Automotive should use Belle Street, south from 20th Street, for easy access to these businesses.

Traffic from the south, trying to reach businesses along this stretch, can go north on Belle Street, west on 9th, and back east on Hamilton Street. A major road closure will start on September 18th with the closure of the intersection of State Street and Madison Avenue. Southbound State Street traffic will be asked to use the detour of Jefferson Street to Grand Avenue to State Street. Alternatively, southbound traffic that previously used State Street can also utilize US 67 or Alby Streets to head south through town.

The closure of this intersection is expected to last several weeks.

Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

