ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a St. Louis County homicide has been identified as Julius Gleghorn, 21 years of age, of the 700 block of Bellarmine Lane, in Florissant, Missouri 63031.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives began investigating on July 27, 2022, a homicide that occurred in the area Larimore Road and Reale Avenue which resulted in the death of an adult male.

St. Louis County Police North County Precinct officers responded to a call for service that night for shots fired near the intersection of Larimore Road and Reale Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male with the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree and found him to be suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury where he later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

