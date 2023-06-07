Update: Missing Holiday Shores Boy Found Safe and Sound
HOLIDAY SHORES - Update: The missing Holiday Shores juvenile has been found safe and sound as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Below is the previous story:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released information about a missing Holiday Shores juvenile/runaway.
The boy - Cannon Miller - age 12, is 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a buzz cut with blond hair and hazel/green eyes.
The sheriff's office said Miller was reported as a missing/runaway to the Sheriff’s Office on the morning of June 7, 2023. Miller provided a note that he intended on running away from his residence off of High Point Drive, Edwardsville, in the Holliday Shores Subdivision.
"He was observed on video surveillance leaving the residence alone wearing a red “Adidas “logo t-shirt, dark blue or black shorts and red shoes w/ blue yellow accents at about 7:03 a.m.," the sheriff's office said. "The image of Miller and associated clothing has been provided in this release.
If anyone has information on Miller, please contact local law enforcement or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:
Dispatch: (618) 692-4433
Investigation: (618) 692-0871
Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000
More like this: