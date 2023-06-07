HOLIDAY SHORES - Update: The missing Holiday Shores juvenile has been found safe and sound as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Below is the previous story:

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released information about a missing Holiday Shores juvenile/runaway.

The boy - Cannon Miller - age 12, is 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a buzz cut with blond hair and hazel/green eyes.