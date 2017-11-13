EAST ALTON - Avery Maness' mother reported at 6 p.m. Monday her daughter had been located and is safe and sound.

The East Alton Police Department confirmed Monday morning they were searching for Avery Maness, a 14-year-old East Alton girl.

Avery was reported missing to police on Sunday, Nov. 12, but has been missing since Friday, police said. A Facebook post being shared also said Maness has been missing since then.

Her mother last saw her at 9 p.m. Friday night. She took her air conditioner out of her window and climbed from the window.

She was found near Moro, and it has been confirmed she was not with the young man with whom her mother thought she had embarked. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

