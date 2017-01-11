UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. THURSDAY, JAN. 12. - Myah has been found and safely returned to her owner.

BETHALTO - A beautiful Collie dog has gone missing and a Bethalto woman is hoping it can be located before the icy, winter weekend hits the area.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Jessica Glunt of Bethalto said her dog, Myah, a seventh-month-old Collie, is missing.

Myah was last seen about 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Prairie Street in Bethalto, Myah said. Glunt, who lives on West Corbin in Bethalto, said her dog went missing while she was at school in the afternoon on Tuesday when her gate blew open because of the wind. One of her dogs was located, but Myah remains missing, and Glunt is very concerned. Myah's collar came off before she went missing and she is not micro-chipped, she said.

“She is afraid of strangers, so please call me if you see her,” she said on her Facebook page. “I want to get her home before the storm.”

Glunt continued: “She is an AKC pure bred Collie. She knows a lot of tricks but she knows one when you say, ‘sit pretty.’ She does have a very distinctive white triangle on the back of her neck and a white-tipped tail with a black undercoat. She weighs about 50 pounds. We will provide a reward offered if she is returned.”

Bethalto Police has been contacted about the missing Collie, along with vets and close by gas stations.

Anyone with information call Jessica or her mother, Iva, at either (618) 973-4395 or (618) 973-4974.

