WOOD RIVER - A Wood River mother has reported her son - Charlie Summers - who was missing Monday has been found safe and sound.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Charlie is 14 years old and his mom, Amy Melchert said he has special needs and was in need of his medications, so she said it is a great blessing he was found.

Wood River Police contacted Melchert Monday night and said they had found him.

"He is safe," his mom said. "The Wood River Police were amazing in locating him and they had a lot going on last night and still were so amazing."

More like this:

Alton, Wood River Police Charge Residents With Illegal Weapon Possession
Aug 29, 2025
Wood River Approves TIF Agreement For Ferguson Ave. Mixed-Use Development
Aug 18, 2025
Wood River Man Detained In Second Domestic Battery Case
Aug 11, 2025
Pro Automotive Services Celebrates 35 Years of Business with Open House
2 days ago
Rusty Wheat's "Chain Gang" Reflects on Trash Cleanup in Madison County
Aug 11, 2025

 