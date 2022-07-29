CHICAGO - With less than 12 hours to go until tonight's drawing, Mega Millions sales have boosted the jackpot to a breathtaking $1.28 billion.

This remains the third largest jackpot of all time - and the largest jackpot on offer in the U.S. in almost four years.

The Illinois Lottery expects to sell around five million tickets for tonight's drawing - and every single one of those tickets is in with a chance to win this life-changing, epic $1.2 billion prize.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, there has been a noticeable increase in foot traffic, with players heading into their local stores to pick up a ticket and make sure they're in with a chance to win big.

Retailers earn commission on every ticket sold and bonus commission for selling winning tickets.

Every Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois helps fund education across the State. The Illinois Lottery exists to generate funding for K-12 education, and the boost in sales from Mega Millions will boost lottery funding to the Common School Fund.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, July 29 at 10 p.m (CT).

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $23 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit illinoislottery.com.

