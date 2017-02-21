ALTON – The man apprehended after the U.S. Bank robbery by Alton Police is a person of interest in the crime, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

The U.S. Bank at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton was robbed Tuesday morning and afterward the suspect ran off. Alton Police were told by someone on the street the suspect scrambled in the woods behind Calvary Baptist and Washington Avenue in Alton. The officers followed the lead and had the suspect in custody shortly after the crime occurred.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simmons stressed it is way too early to name this person as a suspect. He added that Alton Police officers spent time after his capture collecting evidence. He said evidence was found in the woods related to the robbery.

Multiple Alton Police cars responded to the bank and worked collectively in apprehending the robbery suspect.

More details will be coming if he is charged.

More like this: