ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said a man was found unresponsive following a late morning fire in the 2000 block of Amelia Street in Alton.

Fire Chief Sebold said the fire was easily extinguished with one hose line, and said he could not comment on the cause of the man's death.

Because the fire was fatal, the Illinois State Fire Marshal and detectives from the Alton Police Department are investigating.

Sebold said the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

