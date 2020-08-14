BELLEVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was found deceased Friday morning on Eastland Drive in Belleville.

Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad Lt. Brian Koberna said upon deputies' arrival, they located a deceased male lying on the ground outside a residence. Investigators determined the man's death was a homicide.

The victim was found at 6:46 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The victim was identified as 31-year-old black male Tyress R. Wilson of Belleville Wilson was described as a homeless man and staying at multiple residence in the Belleville area.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis was activated and approximately 22 investigators are on the case. Anyone with any information, please contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 825-5200.

Anyone with any information about the homicide, please contact the Major Case Squad via its St. Louis Twitter account @MajorCaseSTL.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

