FOSTERBURG - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body removed from a Fosterburg pond in the early hours of Tuesday morning belonged to Kristen Luebbert, 28, of Fosterburg.

Luebbert had been missing since 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from her father, Mark Stone. Reports stated she had left in a maroon 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe without plates. Her name, information and vehicle description were then entered into a national database, according to a Tuesday release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 24 hours following her reported disappearance, at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said "observations were made near a small farm pond near the intersection of Rush Lane and Fosterburg Road that suggested a vehicle may have entered the pond."

Residents living along Rush Road also reported a vehicle matching Luebbert's Hyundai's description was seen striking mailboxes and continuing traveling on the road.

After reports came in of a possible vehicle in the pond, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fosterburg Fire Department, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corp (AVEC), Hillsboro Fire Department Dive Team and Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery worked to retrieve the vehicle, which was Luebbert's Santa Fe.

Luebbert was located inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Madison County Coroner's Office. The case is still under investigation, but the Madison County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play was involved.

Stone issued the following statement on social media after announcing the discovery of his daughter's death:

As a family, we want thank everyone for the prayers, messages and efforts to help us find our daughter, Kristen Luebbert. The horrible fact is that she was found at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. She lost control and drove her car through a fence and into a pond. The car was pulled out around 8 a.m. Our girl was in that car. We are as sad and distraught as possible, over what has happened. Our hearts will never be the same. Our love goes out to everyone who knew Kristen. She was a daughter, wife, sister, mom, friend etc. Needless to say, we ask that all comments be respectful. We will post the arrangements as soon as they become available. There is enough pain in the world, show love to one another. Thank you, The Stone Family and The Luebbert Family.

