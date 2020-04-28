EDWARDSVILLE - After a thorough investigation, law enforcement left Menasha Packaging at 9 Gateway Commerce Drive around 10 Tuesday morning. The initial call of possible shots fired created a scare and huge law enforcement presence to the scene.

Police determined that a male employee made a false call to police claiming shots were fired and his life was threatened. The person was taken into custody and it was determined that no shots had been fired Tuesday morning at the Menasha Packaging location.

A wide assortment of law enforcement converged on the Menasha Packaging location at 9 Gateway Commerce Drive around 8:30 a.m. Menasha Packaging has an Edwardsville address, but is in Pontoon Beach Police's protection area.

Edwardsville, Granite City, Glen Carbon, Roxana Police, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Police, Pontoon Beach Police, Mitchell Fire Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were among some observed at the scene. There were also other law enforcement personnel on hand.

Law enforcement thoroughly investigated the situation before leaving the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

