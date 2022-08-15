[UPDATED STORY: Click for Tuesday, Aug. 17 Update]

ALTON - Below is an Illinois American Water update on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, about road closures in Alton because of sanitary sewer line work. Karen Cotton, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water, said as was expected there have been some challenges the contractor has run into once they started excavating on 3rd Street, one of the busiest areas in Alton.

Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

"There are numerous old, abandoned utility lines, and even an old brick cistern was uncovered last week," Cotton said. "For the safety of our team and residents, we are working very diligently as we encounter these. To support safety, progress has been slowed some, resulting in a bit of a delay in the anticipated month time frame that was expected for the sanitary sewer installation work on 3rd Street and Belle Streets in the downtown area.

"All efforts are being made to still try to be completed on 3rd Street in the next couple of weeks, and Belle Street a couple of weeks after that, but safety remains our #1 priority."

Piasa Valley Area:

"9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street," Cotton said. "This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit. 9th Street will remain closed to all traffic east of US 67 (Piasa Street) to Market Street and immediately west of US 67.

"Belle Street, between 8th Street and 9th Street, will close starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Road Closures 4th Street east of Piasa Street is back open. 5th Street near the intersection of Belle Street and Belle Street from south of 5th Street north to 6th Street is closed. 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street is also still closed. Future closures on Belle Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street will commence in the next week or two."

Background: Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

