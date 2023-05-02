Update From ISP: Six Fatalities In Wind Storm/Crash, 37 Transported To Hospitals
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The latest update from Illinois State Police on the tragic wind storm that led to a multitude of serious crashes Monday on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County at Milepost 76 is as follows:
"At this time, 72 vehicles are reported to have been involved in the crash. A total of 37 people were transported to area hospitals. Injuries range from minor to life-threatening and ages span from 2 years old to 80 years old.
"Reports show there are six fatalities, all occurring in the northbound lanes. At this time, one decedent has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working diligently to identify the other five individuals and notify their families.
The crashes occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. on May 1, 2023.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were reopened to traffic at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
This information is still preliminary and the ISP continues to investigate this crash.
