Update: Ameren Illinois Crews Make Progress Restoring Power Following Morning Thunderstorm Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois electric crew members and contractors are working to restore power for customers impacted by today's severe thunderstorm. The early morning weather system felled tree limbs in local neighborhoods, knocking wires down and more than 120 power poles, causing more than 53,000 outages in the southern and southwestern section of the Ameren Illinois service territory. Power has been restored to more than 34,000 customers since Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 6:30 a.m. to coordinate restoration, logistical support, and communication. "This storm has been particularly challenging," said David Wakeman, Senior Vice President, Electric Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. "Our crews are dealing with downed trees and limbs and significant damage to the distribution infrastructure that delivers power directly to local neighborhoods. These local outages require crews to assess each area and repair the services individually." Article continues after sponsor message Wakeman said that additional personnel is being dispatched from the other portions of the Ameren Illinois territory and restoration work will continue overnight. Customers are urged to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately to Ameren Illinois. Customer safety is of utmost importance, particularly when severe weather occurs. Ameren Illinois urges customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois. Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outages to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or mail restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.

Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois. Hot Weather Safety Tips: During extremely hot weather, check on friends, neighbors and relatives who may be especially vulnerable to high temperatures, such as those who are older, have medical issues or do not have air conditioning.

Consider going to an air-conditioned place during the hottest times of the day. Options may include the home of a friend or neighbor, a shopping mall or a public building. Some communities may have temporary cooling centers. Ameren Illinois will provide information on cooling centers as the information becomes available.

In addition to staying as cool as possible, it is important to drink plenty of water or other liquids that do not contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar. Never wait until you are thirsty to drink. Keep shades, curtains and blinds closed during the day to reduce effects of solar heating.

If you are using a portable generator, place it outside and away from doors or windows. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending