ALTON - Alton Police investigated a report of a missing 58-year-old Alton woman, Venita E. Sciacca, but thankfully she was found safe and healthy, Alton Police reported early Sunday morning.

Until Saturday night, Sciacca was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, 11/09/2017, in the 3500 block of McArthur Blvd in Alton.

Though no signs of a struggle were reported, Sciacca’s car was also missing from the area. The passenger car is a white, 1998, Buick Century, bearing Illinois registration “AP57503” with a “99.1 Joy FM” sticker on the rear bumper.

The Alton Police Department thanks everyone for their help in the matter and on any cases of this nature. If anyone can ever help in a criminal situation or missing person, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or their local agency, as soon as possible. The reports and cooperation make it much easier for law enforcement to solve these cases.

