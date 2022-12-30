ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said.

"Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside the business," he said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital and then immediately taken to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment to injuries described as non-life threatening. This does not appear to be a random act."

Article continues after sponsor message

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

More like this: