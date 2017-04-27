After all, if you and your child can't breathe, what else matters?

ALTON - The American Lung Association in Illinois is extending a heartfelt and lung-smart open invitation to its 17th Annual Alphabet Walk. The event will be held on from 10 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

Our community event is an ALA fundraiser with a goal of $5,000, providing an on-site, interactive professional program, which is a learning experience for people of all ages.

Participants will learn directly from a 911 supervisor, fire protection district responders on life-saving methods and lung-smart medical techniques like CPR in the program, "Anatomy of an Asthma Attack." It will instruct participants on what to do in the case of they, their children, or a stranger, has an asthma attack.

The organization will also proudly welcome the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, who will be earning or renewing their "asthma awareness" patches. '

Following the walk, a celebration meal, which has been donated by Shirley Waide, will be delivered by Bill Perkins with the Franklin Lodge #25 in Alton.

For more information about the Alphabet Walk, please contact Jaris Wade at jaris@piasanet.com.

