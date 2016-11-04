GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Veterans Club will celebrate Veterans Day gearing up for a blood drive and a Krispy Kreme doughnuts fundraiser to benefit veteran and military students.

Lewis and Clark, a Military Friendly School® since 2011, has a number of services dedicated to veteran and military students and their families. The Veterans Club is just one way for the students to network, socialize, share resources and give back to their peers.

“Sometimes returning veterans miss the feeling of belonging to a team,” said director of Career and Veterans Services Terry Lane. “College can fulfill the need for a mission, but a sense of camaraderie is harder to replace. The Vets Club offers the opportunity for vets of all ages to meet and to instantly relate through shared experiences, goals, activities and projects.”

The club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, in The Commons, on the college’s Godfrey campus.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: LewisClark1. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Participants should eat and hydrate before donating, and must present a valid photo ID to be eligible.

To raise money to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community, the club will host a Krispy Kreme doughnuts sale beginning at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, outside Reid Café.

A dozen glazed doughnuts, fresh that morning, will be available for $7. There are no limits on ordering and doughnuts will be available until sold out. Pre-orders are recommended. Contact Lane for more information at (618) 468-5500 or via email at tdlane@lc.edu

“Faculty, staff and students love these doughnuts so we usually sell out fast,” Lane said. “Since this is really our only fundraising activity, we would like for the community to take advantage of the offer so they can get fresh, great doughnuts at a reduced price while helping the Vets Club.”

