Glen Carbon, Illinois –An upcoming centennial celebration will affirm Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ reputation for resilience and being ready to change when necessary. Girl Scouts of all ages will sing, tell stories, and dream big at the Girl Scouts Together Virtual Benefit September 19 on Zoom.

“We wanted to continue what we started last year with our United We Lead Gala, and while we won’t meet in person for safety reasons, we will be together in spirit at the virtual benefit,” says Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “We invite everyone who believes in Girl Scouting to join us for a memorable program and an opportunity to express your support.”

Proceeds from the Virtual Benefit will fund the increasing demand for STEM programs throughout the council. Donations also will provide financial assistance to families for whom the $25 registration fee for Girl Scouts is more than they can afford. Forty-two percent of families in the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois council live on incomes below the poverty line. In 2019-20, more than 3,000 Girl Scouts received financial assistance for their registration.

“A girl’s socioeconomic status should not affect her opportunity to become a leader through Girl Scouts,” says Deanna Litzenburg, board chair, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Our board wants to provide financial assistance to all families who qualify, and this year more families will need help.”

Tickets to the Virtual Benefit are available for a suggested donation of $25, the cost of one Girl Scout registration. The event will include Girl Scout songs sung by local girls and women and reports on how Girl Scouting has changed over the years. Emily Manley, a Girl Scout alum from Highland, Illinois, and a TV reporter, volunteered her time to travel the council to gather stories for the show. She also is the show’s emcee.

Donations are pouring in for the Virtual Benefit’s silent and live auctions. So far, the silent auction includes sports memorabilia, rounds of golf at Oak Brook Golf Club, a membership to the Missouri Botanical Garden, a spa gift card and dozens of face masks made with fun Girl Scout fabric.

Graham welcomes additional donations for the live and silent auction. Area businesses may also show their support for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois by becoming a sponsor of the Virtual Benefit. Sponsors receive online visibility in many ways based on their giving level.

“The community’s support of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a wise investment in the future,” Graham says. “Before we know it, the girls of today are the leaders of tomorrow. We appreciate the financial support in offering the preeminent leadership development program for girls.”

For more information on sponsorship or donating auction items please call Beth Hammock, chief advancement officer, at 618-307-3635 or email her at bhammock@gsofsi.org. Learn more about the Virtual Benefit and get your tickets at gsofsi.org/virtualbenefit.

