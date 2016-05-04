ST. CHARLES - On May 28th 2016, U.S Veterans Foundation with sponsorship from Tactical Sht, will conduct Until Valhalla 10k Silkies Ruck Run/Walk, May 28,to honor and remember our fallen military brethren and sisters lost in combat.

This event is expected to host 200-300 military veterans, friends, families and members of the Missouri National Guard Infantry Battalion, walking in military oriented PT gear and weighted packs and armor, to remember and celebrate the loved ones and fellow service members killed in action.

The ruck will start in front of the Tactical Sht retail store, located at 343 N. Main Street in St. Charles, Mo at 10 a.m. and will proceed to march down St. Charles Main Street on a designated route.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, thanks to our many sponsors, we will have numerous items for raffle after the event. All proceeds benefit Fallen Heroes Dream Ride and Focus Marines Foundation.

We hope by doing this, we will not only come together as a family, but also remember the fallen and get the chance on the route to explain to spectators the reason we are marching; to raise awareness, render respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and that no one may forget what those service members did for our country.

For more information, visit usvetsfoundation.org or shop.tacticalshit.com.

Check out US Veterans Foundation & Tactical Sht on Facebook!

More like this: