MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - University of Minnesota junior, Maryn Heidt, of Edwardsville, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

