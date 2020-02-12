INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Indianapolis announced that Glen Carbon's Madelyn Miller was named to the Dean's List for the Fall Semester 2019.

Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Semester Honor Rolls and Dean's List encourage scholarship of high quality and give appropriate public acknowledgment to students whose work deserves recognition.

About the University of Indianapolis

The University of Indianapolis, founded in 1902, is a private university located just a few minutes from downtown Indianapolis. The University is ranked among the top National Universities by U.S. News and World Report, with a diverse enrollment of nearly 6,000 undergraduate, graduate and continuing education students.

