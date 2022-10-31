EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas drive is looking for businesses, organizations, schools, churches and stores to host donation boxes and collect items for those in need during the upcoming holidays.

A business can serve as a donation drop-off location by requesting one or more boxes to place within their location, accessible for customers, visitors or employees. Those interested in receiving a box should call 618-258-9800. The boxes are provided courtesy of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and are of no cost.

Boxes will be delivered to locations in mid-November and picked up from businesses in early December. This year, Community Christmas will support dozens of local nonprofits in the Southwest Illinois area.

This summer, Freer Auto Body held its annual Christmas in July event that raised a over $52,000 for Community Christmas to purchase needed items for local families.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

