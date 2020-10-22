ALTON - The Boys and Girls Club of Alton has been informed that it will not receive any funding from United Way in 2021. Executive Director Al Womack Jr. shared that in his 23 years at the organization, United Way contributions had been the “lifeblood” of the Boys & Girls Club and that the lack of additional funding this year would certainly be "devastating" to the non-profit.

United Way's contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Alton was a generous $103,000 in 2020. The organization currently has an annual budget of just over $500,000, Womack said.

Womack Jr., having been involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton for over two decades, is renowned nationwide for his innovative work and program development.

The Boys & Girls Club of America has always been a proud member of United Way, Womack said. “We are a non-profit organization that is funded through individual contributions, donations, corporate contributions, fundraisers, special events, grants, and foundations,” Womack said.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The club serves boys and girls from 6 to 18 years old. The club offers many core programs including Character and Leadership Development, Career Development, Health, and Life Skills, The Arts, Sports, Fitness, and Recreation. Womack said there have been more stories than he could count of ultimate success that came as a result of the Boys and Girls Club of Alton's development programming.

Womack said contributions like that from United Way, enable the club to keep membership fees low, so any child or family can afford to be a part of the club.

“We are not happy to hear that the United Way donation has not been approved for 2021," Womack said. "We had a couple of additional meetings with United Way of Greater St. Louis and were informed they will not be advancing our application. There's a new system in 2021 with a new funding formula. Everyone had to apply through an extensive application process.”

Womack said he has reached out to corporations and businesses in the area for assistance to meet budget needs for the children of the Alton area. Womack said he also hoped United Way would consider rethinking their decision before it was too late.

Those who want to contribute can visit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton website at www.bgcalton.org

or mail contributions to P.O. Box 532, Alton, IL., 62002, or call Womack at (618) 462-6249.

“The Boys & Girls Club plays a huge role in the lives of a lot of families in the area,” Womack said. “Some of our services allow parents to go back to work, with their kids in a safe, structured environment. Any consistent community and business support would help us greatly.”

