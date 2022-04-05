EAST ALTON — United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division will host its sixth annual Power of the Purse event on Thursday, April 28, to help local people. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College – N. O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy appetizers from Bella Milano, drinks, a silent purse auction, and a live auction with a fashion showcase of designer handbags.

Admission is $30 per person, and additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds will help local people through the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. To register or purchase a sponsorship, visit Helplingpeople.org/purse or contact Millie Bond at 618-258-9800.

Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse volunteer committee chair and global talent acquisition, university recruiting talent operations specialist at Boeing is thrilled to be leading this exciting community event once again.

“We are really looking forward to being able to host the Power of the Purse event again after having to cancel the past two years due to COVID,” said Hayes. “We have a great selection of designer handbags and fun accessories so there really is something for everyone at this auction. And it’s all going to help people in the communities where we live and work, so people can come out and have fun while giving back!”

Some of the high-end live auction handbags up for bid include items from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Tory Birch, and Vera Bradley. Guests can also participate in a Pick of the Purse raffle drawing for one of the live auction handbags of the winner’s choice or in the Mystery Purse raffle. Selected jewelry items will also be displayed on the silent auction.

Sponsors of the event include Gori, Julie & Associates; 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Cope Plastics; Busey Bank; Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, PC; Phillips 66. Additional sponsorships are still available at HelpingPeople.org/Purse.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division helps almost 200,000 people each year throughout Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties. Dozens of local health and human service organizations are supported by United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division’s annual fundraising campaign.

For more information on Power of the Purse or to purchase tickets, visit HelpingPeople.org/Purse or contact Millie Bond at 618-258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

