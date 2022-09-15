ST. LOUIS, MO – Today marks the official kick-off of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region that help local people live their best possible lives.

Campaign co-chairs Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Rusty Keeley, CEO of Keeley Companies, and vice chair Arica Harris, director of banking and payment operation at Edward Jones, announced the kickoff.

“United Way’s centennial is indicative of its enduring dedication to ensuring that neighbors throughout the St. Louis region have access to the resources they need to succeed and thrive,” said Pennington. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with some of the organizations and people helped through United Way. The breadth of support they provide to this region is critical, both every day and during times of disaster like the recent flooding that impacted so many across the region. Through United Way and their partners, 1 million people in our community will receive the vital resources they need, like food, shelter, youth programs and so much more.”

The annual fall fundraising campaign begins today and runs through November. United Way of Greater St. Louis invests in more than 160 local nonprofits that create a solid foundation for our region through early childhood and youth success, jobs and financial mobility, health and wellbeing, essential needs, and community and crisis response.

“For 100 years, United Way has been inspiring people across the St. Louis region to come together and lift up one another, and we are excited to see that support once again during this year’s campaign,” said Keeley. “Our community still has vast and significant needs, which is why we are asking our neighbors to make a gift to United Way as they move into their next century of strengthening our community.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis serves a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. In addition to funding a network of local nonprofits, United Way also manages and administers the region’s Volunteer Center and United Way 2-1-1, a 24/7 helpline and navigation center that connects people to resources and support near them. During the recent flooding, United Way 2-1-1 received over 16,000 requests for assistance from those impacted, including needs like temporary shelter, food, cleaning supplies, and debris removal.

“United Way once again stepped up to serve as a critical leader as many in our region faced devastating and difficult impacts from flooding,” said Harris. “This is an example of why having a strong United Way in our region is important. Because of their 100-year existence, working right here in our community, they have the infrastructure, knowledge, and partnerships to quickly mobilize and coordinate necessary support so that response and relief efforts are available and efficient. A gift to United Way means that this support stands ready when there is a disaster like this.”

Over the course of the past 100 years, United Way of Greater St. Louis has raised nearly $3 billion to invest into the community, impacting millions of people.

“We are proud of how our community comes together during this special time of year and lends their generous support to helps those throughout our region who need it most,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We look forward to the support of our local businesses, partners, labor unions and individuals whose generosity will enable us to continue to support the St. Louis region into the next 100 years.”

Individuals can make a gift online or learn more about United Way’s impact at HelpingPeople.org/Give.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

