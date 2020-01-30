ST. LOUIS - United Way of Greater St. Louis announced the launch of a new funding Request for Proposals (RFP) and application to support nonprofits that serve people in its 16-county service area through five impact areas: provide food and shelter, establish financial stability, foster learning, improve health and strengthen communities.

In addition, United Way released the findings from a comprehensive, region-wide Community Needs Assessment, which will help guide the organization's investments moving forward.

Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis, noted the organization's important role in supporting the region's safety net. "The needs of our region are as varied as the people themselves. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. United Way's focus is on aligning our funding with the community's needs and desired outcomes. At the end of the day, it comes down to increasing impact to help people across the St. Louis region succeed and live their best possible lives."

Through Safety Net funding, United Way will support nonprofits that provide direct services to people in its 16-county service area and that meet at least one of the 24 needs identified in the Community Needs Assessment. These needs are:

* crisis intervention * food security * housing security * legal assistance * transportation * debt * financial education * financial safety net * income * jobs * child welfare * early childhood education * K-12 education and out-of-school time * post-secondary education * access to healthcare * behavioral health and substance abuse * physical health * aging and senior support * built environment * community building * disaster preparedness and response * justice system * safety * services for individuals with disabilities

United Way's service area covers Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair Counties in Illinois and Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren Counties and St. Louis City in Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

Organizations selected will receive a three-year renewable grant for general operating support. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply to be considered for Safety Net funding by March 10, 2020 and can learn more about the Safety Net RFP and how to apply by visiting HelpingPeople.org/Agency-HQ.

United Way will continue to utilize trained community volunteers as part of its funding decision process and is currently recruiting volunteers from across the region to participate in reviewing and scoring applications. Anyone interested in learning more about the volunteer opportunity should visit STLVolunteer.org/CommunityInvestment.

The Community Needs Assessment was conducted collaboratively by the following external entities: Mutare Network; University of Missouri-St. Louis's Community Innovation and Action Center; USI (formerly Urban Strategies, Inc.) in partnership with the Community Builders Network and WEPOWER; and Brown School Evaluation Center at Washington University. The Assessment provides a deeper understanding of the priority needs in each county, as well as a snapshot of available regional government and philanthropic funding and community partnerships working to address needs throughout the region. To view the Community Needs Assessment, visit HelpingPeople.org/CommunityNeeds-Report.

"The needs outlined in the Community Needs Assessment show the breadth and depth of need in our region and the important role of a funder like United Way," said Regina Greer, senior vice president of community partnerships for United Way of Greater St. Louis. "Without a strong safety net of healthy, high-performing organizations, our region cannot thrive."

"As United Way enters our second century, we renew our commitment to helping people in the St. Louis region," Tucker said. "Through a powerful mix of community generosity, understanding needs, and making strategic investments, we will create a stronger, healthier and more equitable region."

To learn more about United Way and its new funding strategy, visit HelplingPeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: