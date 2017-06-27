ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis announced today that Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene Corporation, and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, LLC, will serve as co-chairs of its 2017 community campaign.

“The pulse of a thriving community is in the education, health and stability of its people. Many small agencies that do important and impactful work don’t have development departments and depend on United Way for support. United Way has been vital in creating a strong foundation and making St. Louis a better place to live,” said Neidorff. “For nearly a century, the St. Louis region has come together and generously supported health and human services through United Way. I’m honored to serve as a co-chair for this year’s campaign.”

“As a long-time supporter of United Way, I believe its work and impact on the lives of more than one million people in the St. Louis region is critical in keeping us a competitive and thriving metropolitan,” said Burkhart. “It is a privilege to co-lead United Way’s fundraising campaign with Michael and I look forward to working with our generous community on this effort.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week into a 16-county region to help people and create strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign officially begins in September.

“We are thrilled to have Michael and Mark serve as our campaign chairs this year as they both exemplify leadership, generosity and community in every way possible,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “In addition, their knowledge and business experience will provide helpful insight on new ways we can engage our corporate and individual donors in order to expand our impact as we continue to help people live their best possible lives.”

Last year, United Way’s campaign was co-chaired by Steve Lipstein, president and CEO of BJC HealthCare, and Gene Diederich, partner of Moneta Group. United Way raised a record $75 million in 2016 to help people in the region.

About Michael Neidorff

Neidorff has served as president and CEO of Centene Corporation since 1996, adding chairman to his title in 2004. He has successfully led the organization’s development and implementation of programs and services under Medicaid, Medicare and commercial managed care. Since joining Centene, Neidorff transformed the company into a publicly traded, Fortune 500, diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise with annual revenues of over $40 billion. Over the past two decades under Neidorff’s leadership, Centene expanded its operations and implementations to 28 states, serving 12 million managed care and TRICARE eligible members.

Under Neidorff’s direction, Centene has committed to and funded major initiatives in the St. Louis region, including the St. Louis Symphony, Grand Center, the Hispanic Literacy Institute, and the Center of Creative Arts (COCA). Neidorff is actively engaged in the St. Louis community and serves on the boards of several organizations including CEOs Against Cancer of St. Louis, Greater St. Louis Boy Scouts of America, the Grand Center Board of Directors, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Gateway Chapter, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis Regional Chamber, St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Washington University George Warren Brown School. He was appointed as chairman of the National Urban League board in 2014 and chairman of the Trinity University board in 2016.

About Mark Burkhart

Burkhart serves as managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, LLC, a national real estate investment firm that acquires commercial real estate properties and provides asset management of office, industrial and retail projects. Previously, Burkhart spent 38 years with Cassidy Turley, now part of Cushman & Wakefield, serving as the organization’s CEO for 25 years. Under his leadership, Cassidy Turley became one of the nation’s largest full service commercial real estate firms, serving many of the nation’s Fortune 500 companies and largest institutional owners of commercial real estate.

Burkhart is a member of the board for many local organizations, including the Greater St. Louis Area Council- Boy Scouts and Variety the Children’s Charity. In addition, he serves on the Chancellor’s Counsel for University of Missouri–St. Louis and the strategic development board for University of Missouri–Columbia’s Trulaske School of Business.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long Term Care (LTC), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, in-home health services, life and health management, managed vision, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

