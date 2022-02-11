ST. LOUIS — Today is recognized as National 2-1-1 Day to bring awareness to 2-1-1 as the number to call to find help for a variety of needs. United Way’s 2-1-1 is available to Missouri and Southwest Illinois residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 2-1-1 is staffed by trained specialists to assist individuals and families with fast, free, and confidential help finding health and human services.

Last year, the resource and navigation center received nearly 170,533 calls for assistance across Missouri and Southwest Illinois. Locally, across the St. Louis region, 2-1-1 received 126,539 requests for help. The top requests were related to housing and shelter, utilities assistance, clothing and household goods, and food.

Individuals looking to get connected with programs and resources in their area can dial 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 or visit 211helps.org to utilize an online chat, search directory, and mobile app. A multilingual service for up to 250 different languages is also available.

“2-1-1 is a tool our community can count on 24/7, but it has been especially crucial in the past few years, as so many across our community faced devastating impacts from COVID-19,” said Regina Greer, chief impact officer, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “2-1-1 will continue to be a vital resource for callers who need help with anything from accessing food to finding childcare or mental health resources.”

2-1-1 has a database of more than 24,000 community programs and services throughout Missouri and Illinois. Information can be provided for needs such as:

Basic human needs resources : food banks/pantries, clothing, shelters.

: food banks/pantries, clothing, shelters. Mental and physical health resources : medical information lines, crisis intervention, support groups, counseling, rehabilitation, maternal health, children’s health programs.

: medical information lines, crisis intervention, support groups, counseling, rehabilitation, maternal health, children’s health programs. Employment support : financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs.

: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs. Support for older adults, people with disabilities : home health care, adult daycare, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, transportation.

: home health care, adult daycare, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, transportation. Support for children, youth, and families: quality childcare, after-school programs, early childhood education, family resource centers, summer camps, recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health, and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

