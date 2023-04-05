ST. LOUIS - The brand-new soccer stadium in Downtown West isn't just for the newest Major League Soccer expansion team. No, instead St. Louis City SC's CITY PARK will play host to a number of different games.

Just days after City SC battles Seattle Sounders on the road for first place in the MLS Western Conference, some soccer will be played back here in STL.

The first of what will be many friendly matches at CITY PARK is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 when the United States Women's National Soccer Team takes on the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly.

The USWNT is scheduled to play ROI first on Saturday, April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas before having a rematch in St. Louis.

These will be some of the last international friendlies played before the United States tries to defend its title in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 back on July 7, 2019, in the final to hoist their fourth World Cup trophy.

This go-around in the 2023 World Cup, the USWNT is in Group E with Vietnam, Portugal, and coincidentally, the Netherlands.

The United States first World Cup group-stage match will be on July 21 at 8 p.m. against Vietnam.

The U.S. has played in St. Louis before, but at a little different venue. Back in 2019 the USWNT team took on and defeated New Zealand 4-0 in front of a crowd of over 35,000 people at Busch Stadium. CITY PARK can hold a little over 22,000 fans.

Plenty of tickets are still available for the international friendly with Ireland on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be a highly-anticipated game in St. Louis.

