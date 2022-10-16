GODFREY - The Rev. Charles K. Burton Jr., JD, pastor of United Fellowship Church of Godfrey and members will host its first annual "Fall Forward Revival."

Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening at the church located at 1301 W. Delmar, on Oct. 24, 25, and 26.

Former area resident and a former pastor of Unity, the Rev. Nelson J. Pierce Jr. will conduct the evening services.

The Rev. Pierce is now the senior pastor of Beloved Community Church in Cincinnati. He also helps to get progressive, social-justice-minded candidates elected to offices across the U.S. as the Grassroots Power Builder for Democracy for America.

Rev. Pierce was an instrumental figure in organizing the faith community's response in the Ferguson, MO., fight for justice after the killing of Michael Brown.

