GODFREY - Godfrey officials advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Lane crossing early next week (near Humbert Road) for routine maintenance.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours next Monday and Tuesday due to the fact the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work.

"Work shall begin Monday, April 20 starting at 8:00 PM and will continue through Tuesday April 21st until 5:00 PM, afterwards the crossing shall be opened to full traffic," Sichra said. "Local first responder agencies (Fire, Police, EMS) have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown."

