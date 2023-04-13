JERSEYVILLE - The Unified Child Advocacy Network, a local organization which assists child victims of abuse, is hosting an Open House this Friday, April 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to debut their new office at 101 N. State Street in Jerseyville to the public.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Unified Child Advocacy Network (UCAN) is an organization which was developed to bring together a community effort to ensure the safety and well being of our children,” said Melissa Dandino with the organization.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our mission is to serve, protect and advocate for children affected by sexual and serious physical abuse, and to educate the community about child abuse.”

UCAN conducts forensic interviews with children to allow them to tell their story one time in a comfortable environment, for those interviews to be used in investigating their case of abuse.

At the Open House, attendees will be able to tour the interview room as well as the rest of the new office space, and meet the UCAN staff. Food and drink will also be provided.

Dandino said the organization serves the counties of Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin and Montgomery with “services for child victims and non-offending families.” To find out more about UCAN, visit their Facebook page or unifiedchildadvocacy.org.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Obtains Prison Sentence In Case Against Belleville Man Who Possessed Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jul 14, 2025
Illinois State Police Arrests Du Quoin Man For Possession And Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jul 24, 2025
Illinois DCFS Encourages State Fair Visitors Tent To Create Bright Futures By Becoming Foster Parents
Aug 6, 2025
ISP Celebrates Passage Of Alicia's Law In Illinois
3 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Charges Belleville Man Over Alleged Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jun 10, 2025

 