SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville's and Alton's unemployment rates both dipped to respectable levels in November 2021. Edwardsville posted a 2.2 percent unemployment rate in November 2021 compared to 4.3 percent at the same time in 2020 and Alton had a 5.5 percent rate compared to 7.8 percent a year ago.

Jersey County had a 3.6 percent unemployment rate in November 2021 compared to 4.7 percent a year ago, Macoupin County's unemployment rate was 3.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent a year ago; Madison County's unemployment rate was 3.6 percent compared to 5.1 percent a year ago. Greene County's November unemployment rate was 4.6 percent compared to 4.9 percent a year ago. Calhoun's rate was 3.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent at the same time a year ago.

East St. Louis' unemployment rate remains high at 8.5 percent for November 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

“November’s continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state.”

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and the Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.1 points to 4.8%), Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (-2.1 points to 3.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.0 points to 6.1%), and the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all 102 counties.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2021* November 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 4.8% -1.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.0% 5.4% -1.4 Champaign-Urbana 3.3% 4.7% -1.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.8% 8.9% -4.1 Danville 4.9% 6.4% -1.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.3% -1.6 Decatur 6.1% 8.1% -2.0 Elgin 4.3% 6.3% -2.0 Kankakee 5.0% 6.6% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.5% 5.6% -2.1 Peoria 4.6% 6.3% -1.7 Rockford 6.5% 7.4% -0.9 Springfield 4.2% 6.1% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 7.6% -3.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2021

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 89,600 88,500 1,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 56,700 2,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 121,100 116,700 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,648,200 3,507,200 141,000 Danville MSA 26,900 26,300 600 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 176,500 2,300 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,000 1,500 Elgin Metro Division 249,400 241,100 8,300 Kankakee MSA 44,100 42,500 1,600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 410,400 401,200 9,200 Peoria MSA 164,600 Article continues after sponsor message 162,100 2,500 Rockford MSA 143,300 139,300 4,000 Springfield MSA 104,200 102,800 1,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,400 231,500 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,938,900 5,704,500 234,400 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Nov 2021 Nov 2020 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8 % 5.3 % -1.5 Bond County 3.6 % 4.4 % -0.8 Calhoun County 3.5 % 4.3 % -0.8 Clinton County 2.5 % 3.6 % -1.1 Jersey County 3.1 % 4.7 % -1.6 Macoupin County 3.5 % 4.3 % -0.8 Madison County 3.6 % 5.1 % -1.5 Monroe County 2.2 % 3.3 % -1.1 St. Clair County 4.6 % 6.4 % -1.8 Cities Alton City 5.5 % 7.8 % -2.3 Belleville City 5.2 % 7.4 % -2.2 Collinsville City 3.9 % 5.1 % -1.2 East St. Louis City 8.5 % 11.1 % -2.6 Edwardsville City 2.4 % 4.3 % -1.9 Granite City 4.6 % 6.8 % -2.2 O'Fallon City 3.2 % 4.9 % -1.7 Counties Greene County 3.4 % 4.9 % -1.5 Randolph County 3.2 % 4.4 % -1.2 Washington County 2.3 % 2.7 % -0.4 Other Areas LWIA 21 3.6 % 4.7 % -1.1 LWIA 22 3.6 % 5.1 % -1.5 LWIA 24 3.9 % 5.5 % -1.6 Southwestern EDR 3.8 % 5.3 % -1.5

Metro East Highlights

The November 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.5 percentage points from the November 2020 rate of 5.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force increased by +3,463 in November 2021 to 335,226 from 331,763 in November 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +8,357 to 322,452 in November 2021 from 314,095 in November 2020. In November 2021, there were 12,774 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -4,894 compared to the 17,668 unemployed in November 2020.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in November 2021 was 234,400 compared to 231,500 in November 2020, which is an increase of +2,900.

Payrolls increased in Government (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+600), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+600), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+300), and Wholesale Trade (+100). No change was reported in Manufacturing.

Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-300), Information (-100), and Mining and Construction (-100), and Professional and Business Services (-100).

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

