Unemployment Rates Up, Jobs Down in All Metro Areas as Illinois Moves into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan
SPRINGFIELD –The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in May in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of May. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery.”
Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-16.7%, -28,800), Decatur (-14.7%, -7,600) and Elgin (-14.5%, -38,500). Jobs were down -12.0% (-455,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2020 with May 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.7 percent in May 2020, a record high for the month of May, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in May 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
May 2020*
May 2019**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
10.9%
3.2%
7.7
Carbondale-Marion
15.0%
3.4%
11.6
Champaign-Urbana
10.0%
3.2%
6.8
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
15.4%
3.3%
12.1
Danville
14.8%
4.2%
10.6
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
14.1%
3.5%
10.6
Decatur
14.8%
4.3%
10.5
Elgin
14.7%
3.5%
11.2
Kankakee
13.3%
4.0%
9.3
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
12.9%
3.3%
9.6
Peoria
15.2%
3.8%
11.4
Rockford
19.3%
5.1%
14.2
Springfield
13.0%
3.3%
9.7
St. Louis (IL-Section)
13.3%
3.4%
9.9
Illinois Statewide
14.7%
3.5%
11.2
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – May 2020
Metropolitan Area
May
May
Over-the-Year
2020*
2019**
Change
Bloomington MSA
83,000
92,900
-9,900
Carbondale-Marion MSA
52,500
58,100
-5,600
Champaign-Urbana MSA
105,200
115,400
-10,200
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,351,900
3,807,100
-455,200
Danville MSA
25,000
27,300
-2,300
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
168,600
188,800
-20,200
Decatur MSA
44,000
51,600
-7,600
Elgin Metro Division
226,500
265,000
-38,500
Kankakee MSA
43,400
45,800
-2,400
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
373,700
424,800
-51,100
Peoria MSA
143,800
172,600
-28,800
Rockford MSA
131,000
151,100
-20,100
Springfield MSA
97,700
111,000
-13,300
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
227,200
243,300
-16,100
Illinois Statewide
5,419,700
6,158,200
-738,500
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
May 2020
May 2019
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
13.3 %
3.4 %
9.9
Bond County
12.1 %
3.0 %
9.1
Calhoun County
13.8 %
4.1 %
9.7
Clinton County
11.0 %
2.5 %
8.5
Jersey County
12.9 %
3.9 %
9.0
Macoupin County
11.3 %
3.4 %
7.9
Madison County
13.2 %
3.3 %
9.9
Monroe County
9.9 %
2.5 %
7.4
St. Clair County
14.7 %
3.8 %
10.9
Cities
Alton City
16.9 %
4.9 %
12.0
Belleville City
16.4 %
3.9 %
12.5
Collinsville City
15.1 %
3.3 %
11.8
East St. Louis City
18.0 %
6.1 %
11.9
Edwardsville City
10.2 %
2.5 %
7.7
Granite City
14.2 %
4.1 %
10.1
O'Fallon City
14.2 %
3.2 %
11.0
Counties
Greene County
9.4 %
3.6 %
5.8
Randolph County
13.4 %
3.0 %
10.4
Washington County
12.7 %
1.9 %
10.8
Other Areas
LWIA 21
11.0 %
3.5 %
7.5
LWIA 22
13.1 %
3.3 %
9.8
LWIA 24
13.7 %
3.4 %
10.3
Southwestern EDR
13.4 %
3.3 %
10.1
Metro East Highlights
The May 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 13.3 percent, an increase of +9.9 percentage points from the May 2019 rate of 3.4 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -17,724 to 326,666 in May 2020 from 344,390 in May 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -49,431 to 283,232 in May 2020 from 332,663 in May 2019. In May 2020, there were 43,434 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +31,707 compared to the May 2019 total unemployed, 11,727.
Nonfarm payrolls decreased in May 2020 by -16,100 compared to May 2019.
May nonfarm employment increased in Government (+400), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), and Construction (+25).
Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,425), Educational and Health Services (-3,550), Manufacturing (-3,025) Other Services (-1,525), Professional and Business Services (-1,025), Financial Activities (-550), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-225), and Information (-275).
