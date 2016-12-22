Job growth remains mixed

CHICAGO–This month, 13 of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced declines in their over-the-year unemployment rates and one was unchanged. Eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs and six reported declines, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Job growth in Illinois’ metro areas still lag the rest of the nation,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The metro areas outside of Chicago have experienced more job growth recently than the Chicago metro area, which is a bit of a change from earlier in the year.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Champaign-Urbana (+1.9 percent, +2,100), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,600), and Kankakee (+1.1 percent, +500). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.7 percent or +26,400). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-4.0 percent, -2,400), Decatur (-1.9 percent, -1,000), and Peoria (-1.8 percent, -3,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Retail Trade (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Government (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2016 with November 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3 percent in November 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in November 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area Nov. 2016 Nov. 2015 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.6% 5.3% -0.7 Carbondale-Marion 5.2% 6.4% -1.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.5% 5.7% -1.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.4% 5.4% 0.0 Danville 6.4% 7.7% -1.3 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.8% 5.7% -0.9 Decatur 5.9% 7.3% -1.4 Elgin 4.7% 6.0% -1.3 Kankakee 5.6% 7.1% -1.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.5% 5.5% -1.0 Peoria 5.8% 7.0% -1.2 Rockford 5.8% 7.4% -1.6 Springfield 4.3% 5.6% -1.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.9% 6.6% -1.7 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 5.8% -0.5 * Data subject to revision.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2016

Metropolitan Area Nov.

2016* Nov.

2015** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 95,000 96,200 -1,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,200 59,600 -2,400 Champaign-Urbana MSA 113,800 111,700 2,100 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,737,300 3,710,900 26,400 Danville MSA 29,500 29,600 -100 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 181,100 182,800 -1,700 Decatur MSA 51,600 52,600 -1,000 Elgin Metro Division 264,600 261,000 3,600 Kankakee MSA 46,400 45,900 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 413,200 410,200 3,000 Peoria MSA 176,700 180,000 -3,300 Rockford MSA 155,300 154,200 1,100 Springfield MSA 116,500 115,300 1,200 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 238,600 237,600 1,000 Illinois Statewide 6,095,700 6,052,900 42,800 *Preliminary **Revised

