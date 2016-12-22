Job growth remains mixed

CHICAGO–This month, 13 of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced declines in their over-the-year unemployment rates and one was unchanged. Eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs and six reported declines, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Job growth in Illinois’ metro areas still lag the rest of the nation,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The metro areas outside of Chicago have experienced more job growth recently than the Chicago metro area, which is a bit of a change from earlier in the year.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Champaign-Urbana (+1.9 percent, +2,100), Elgin (+1.4 percent, +3,600), and Kankakee (+1.1 percent, +500). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.7 percent or +26,400). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-4.0 percent, -2,400), Decatur (-1.9 percent, -1,000), and Peoria (-1.8 percent, -3,300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Retail Trade (11 of 14), Education and Health Services (10 of 14), and Government (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2016 with November 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3 percent in November 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in November 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

Nov.

2016

Nov.

2015

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.6%

5.3%

-0.7

Carbondale-Marion

5.2%

6.4%

-1.2

Champaign-Urbana

4.5%

5.7%

-1.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.4%

5.4%

0.0

Danville

6.4%

7.7%

-1.3

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.8%

5.7%

-0.9

Decatur

5.9%

7.3%

-1.4

Elgin

4.7%

6.0%

-1.3

Kankakee

5.6%

7.1%

-1.5

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.5%

5.5%

-1.0

Peoria

5.8%

7.0%

-1.2

Rockford

5.8%

7.4%

-1.6

Springfield

4.3%

5.6%

-1.3

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.9%

6.6%

-1.7

Illinois Statewide

5.3%

5.8%

-0.5

* Data subject to revision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2016

Metropolitan Area

Nov.
2016*

Nov.
2015**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

95,000

96,200

-1,200

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,200

59,600

-2,400

Champaign-Urbana MSA

113,800

111,700

2,100

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,737,300

3,710,900

26,400

Danville MSA

29,500

29,600

-100

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

181,100

182,800

-1,700

Decatur MSA

51,600

52,600

-1,000

Elgin Metro Division

264,600

261,000

3,600

Kankakee MSA

46,400

45,900

500

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

413,200

410,200

3,000

Peoria MSA

176,700

180,000

-3,300

Rockford MSA

155,300

154,200

1,100

Springfield MSA

116,500

115,300

1,200

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

238,600

237,600

1,000

Illinois Statewide

6,095,700

6,052,900

42,800

 

                *Preliminary    **Revised

