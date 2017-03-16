More than half of Illinois Metro areas have fewer jobs than a year ago

CHICAGO–The majority of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate. Five of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, eight reported declines, and one was unchanged, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Job losses outside of the Chicago area continue to hamper overall statewide job growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The decrease in the Chicago and Quad Cities unemployment rate is again offset by increased unemployment rates in most of the other metro areas.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in five metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Springfield (+2.0 percent, +2,200), Champaign (+0.7 percent, +700), and Elgin (+0.5 percent, +1,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.4 percent or +15,600). Illinois businesses lost jobs in eight metro areas including Peoria (-2.7 percent, -4,700), Rockford (-2.5 percent, -3,700), and Bloomington (-2.4 percent, -2,200). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Professional and Business Services (eight of 14) and Education and Health Services (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2017 with January 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in January 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in January 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area Jan. 2017 Jan. 2016 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 6.1% 5.9% 0.2 Carbondale-Marion 7.0% 6.8% 0.2 Champaign-Urbana 6.1% 5.9% 0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.8% 6.5% -0.7 Danville 8.6% 8.2% 0.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 6.3% 6.7% -0.4 Decatur 7.7% 7.7% 0.0 Elgin 7.2% 6.8% 0.4 Kankakee 8.3% 7.9% 0.4 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 6.5% 6.2% 0.3 Peoria 8.3% 7.7% 0.6 Rockford 11.1% 7.8% 3.3 Springfield 6.1% 5.9% 0.2 St. Louis (IL-Section) 6.6% 6.7% -0.1 Illinois Statewide 6.5% 6.7% -0.2 * Data subject to revision.



Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – January 2017

2016** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 90,500 92,700 -2,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,600 55,900 -300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 107,200 106,500 700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,645,100 3,629,500 15,600 Danville MSA 28,400 28,600 -200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 180,700 179,900 800 Decatur MSA 50,500 50,800 -300 Elgin Metro Division 245,900 244,600 1,300 Kankakee MSA 43,600 43,600 0 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 396,500 400,200 -3,700 Peoria MSA 169,300 174,000 -4,700 Rockford MSA 145,000 148,700 -3,700 Springfield MSA 114,200 112,000 2,200 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 231,000 Article continues after sponsor message 231,200 -200 Illinois Statewide 5,892,300 5,881,000 11,300 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas Jan. 2017 Jan. 2016 Over-the-year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA 6.6% 6.7% -0.1% Bond 6.9% 6.4% +0.5% Calhoun 8.1% 8.7% -0.6% Clinton 5.7% 5.6% +0.1% Jersey 7.0% 7.3% -0.3% Macoupin 7.3% 7.3% 0% Madison 6.5% 6.8% -0.3% Monroe 4.7% 4.9% -0.2% St. Clair 6.7% 7.0% -0.3% Cities: Alton 8.5% 8.5% 0% Belleville 6.4% 6.9% -0.5% Collinsville 6.7% 6.6% +0.1% East St. Louis 10.4% 10.8% -0.4% Edwardsville 4.9% 4.9% 0% Granite City 7.2% 8.2% -1.0% O’Fallon 5.6% 6.0% -0.4% Counties: Greene 8.1% 7.1% 1.0% Randolph 6.3% 5.9% +0.4% Washington 4.7% 4.6% +0.1% Other Areas: LWA 21 7.5% 7.4% +0.1% LWA 22 6.6% 6.7% -0.1% LWA 24 6.3% 6.5% -0.2% Southwestern Economic Development Region 6.4% 6.6% -0.2% Metro East Highlights Help Wanted Area employers advertised for 4,700 openings in December and approximately 82 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings. The January 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 6.6 percent, a decrease of (-0.1) from the January 2016 rate of 6.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted. The number of employed individuals increased by 3,819 to 324,542 in January 2017 from320,723 in January 2016. The labor force increased by 3,380 to 347,297 in January 2017 from 343,917 in January 2016. In January 2017, there were 22,755unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 439 compared to the January 2016 total unemployed, 23,194. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by (-200). Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+700), Professional and Business Services (+400), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), and Other Services (+100) in January 2017 compared to January 2016. Decreases in employment over the year included Mining and Construction (-600), Manufacturing (-600), Wholesale Trade (-200), Financial Activities (-200), Information (-100), and Government (-100). Retail and Educational Services employment was unchanged over the year.

Monthly 2016 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2017, as required by the U.S. Dept.of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics(BLS).Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and

Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

