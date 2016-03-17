CHICAGO – Unemployment rates increased in a majority of the metro areas – as did the number of people entering the workforce – indicating many individuals did not find employment, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

January 2016

January 2015

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

6.5%

5.3%

1.2

Carbondale-Marion

7.7%

6.5%

1.2

Champaign-Urbana

6.7%

5.7%

1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

6.6%

6.9%

-0.3

Danville

9.1%

7.7%

1.4

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

7.1%

6.5%

0.6

Decatur

8.7%

7.8%

0.9

Elgin

7.5%

6.7%

0.8

Kankakee

8.7%

7.9%

0.8

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

7.0%

6.4%

0.6

Peoria

8.6%

7.2%

1.4

Rockford

8.5%

7.7%

0.8

Springfield

6.6%

5.9%

0.7

St. Louis (IL-Section)

7.4%

6.8%

0.6

Illinois Statewide

7.1%

6.8%

0.3

* Data subject to revision.

 

 

 

 

