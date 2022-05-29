SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in April 2022 stood at 5.6 percent in Alton compared to 8.3 percent the same month in 2021 and in Edwardsville remained stable at 3.4 percent to the same 3.4 percent a year ago. Granite City's rate was 4.2 percent compared to 6.7 percent in April 2021. East St. Louis has made considerable progress, moving from 12.1 percent in April 2021 to 7.7 percent in April 2022.

Jersey was the lowest in the region in April 2022 at 3.7 percent compared to 4.3 percent in 2021, while Macoupin County was at 4.0 percent compared to 4.5 percent in April 2021 and Madison County was 4.1 percent in April 2021 and was at 4.9 percent in 2021 during the same month. Greene County also had a 4.1 percent rate in April 2022 and was listed at 4.9 percent in April 2021. St. Clair County is now at 5.2 percent in April and was 6.3 percent in 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging, ”Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”

The Metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over the year in 93 counties, increased in seven, and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area April 2022* April 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.8% 4.6% -0.8 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 5.5% -0.9 Champaign-Urbana 4.0% 4.8% -0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 7.0% -2.9 Danville 5.8% 6.4% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.8% -2.1 Decatur 7.0% 7.7% -0.7 Elgin 5.2% 6.1% -0.9 Kankakee 6.1% 6.6% -0.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.4% 5.3% -0.9 Peoria 5.4% 6.1% -0.7 Rockford 7.7% 9.2% -1.5 Springfield 4.6% 5.6% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.2% -0.9 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 6.4% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – April 2022

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 89,400 4,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,000 56,200 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,300 115,500 1,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,712,200 3,550,000 162,200 Danville MSA 25,900 25,900 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 183,600 176,200 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 252,000 242,100 9,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,200 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 414,700 404,600 10,100 Peoria MSA 166,200 162,300 Article continues after sponsor message 3,900 Rockford MSA 144,400 137,200 7,200 Springfield MSA 108,100 103,300 4,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,300 236,000 1,300 Illinois Statewide 5,990,800 5,760,000 230,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Apr 2022 Apr 2021 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3 % 5.2 % -0.9 Bond County 4.2 % 4.4 % -0.2 Calhoun County 4.0 % 4.9 % -0.9 Clinton County 2.9 % 3.2 % -0.3 Jersey County 3.7 % 4.3 % -0.6 Macoupin County 4.0 % 4.5 % -0.5 Madison County 4.1 % 4.9 % -0.8 Monroe County 2.8 % 3.1 % -0.3 St. Clair County 5.2 % 6.3 % -1.1 Cities Alton City 5.6 % 8.3 % -2.7 Belleville City 5.1 % 6.7 % -1.6 Collinsville City 4.9 % 5.2 % -0.3 East St. Louis City 7.7 % 12.1 % -4.4 Edwardsville City 3.4 % 3.4 % 0.0 Granite City 4.2 % 6.7 % -2.5 O'Fallon City 4.3 % 5.1 % -0.8 Counties Greene County 4.1 % 4.4 % -0.3 Randolph County 3.7 % 4.2 % -0.5 Washington County 2.3 % 3.0 % -0.7 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.3 % 4.7 % -0.4 LWIA 22 4.1 % 4.9 % -0.8 LWIA 24 4.4 % 5.3 % -0.9 Southwestern EDR 4.3 % 5.1 % -0.8

Metro East Highlights

The April 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -0.9 percentage points from the April 2021 rate of 5.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,068 in April 2022 to 331,815 from 333,883 in April 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +733 to 317,390 in April 2022 from 316,657 in April 2021. There were 14,425 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022. This is a decrease of -2,801 compared to the 17,226 unemployed in April 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in April 2022 was 237,300 compared to 236,000 in April 2021, which is an increase of +1,300.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,900), Government (+500), Manufacturing (+500), Professional and Business Services (+400), and Other Services (+100).

No change was reported in Information, Educational and Health Services, or Mining and Construction.

Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-900), Retail Trade (-900), Financial Activities (-200), and Wholesale Trade (-100).

