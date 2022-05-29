SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in April 2022 stood at 5.6 percent in Alton compared to 8.3 percent the same month in 2021 and in Edwardsville remained stable at 3.4 percent to the same 3.4 percent a year ago. Granite City's rate was 4.2 percent compared to 6.7 percent in April 2021. East St. Louis has made considerable progress, moving from 12.1 percent in April 2021 to 7.7 percent in April 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jersey was the lowest in the region in April 2022 at 3.7 percent compared to 4.3 percent in 2021, while Macoupin County was at 4.0 percent compared to 4.5 percent in April 2021 and Madison County was 4.1 percent in April 2021 and was at 4.9 percent in 2021 during the same month. Greene County also had a 4.1 percent rate in April 2022 and was listed at 4.9 percent in April 2021. St. Clair County is now at 5.2 percent in April and was 6.3 percent in 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging, ”Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”

The Metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over the year in 93 counties, increased in seven, and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

April 2022*

April 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.8%

4.6%

-0.8

Carbondale-Marion

4.6%

5.5%

-0.9

Champaign-Urbana

4.0%

4.8%

-0.8

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.1%

7.0%

-2.9

Danville

5.8%

6.4%

-0.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

5.8%

-2.1

Decatur

7.0%

7.7%

-0.7

Elgin

5.2%

6.1%

-0.9

Kankakee

6.1%

6.6%

-0.5

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.4%

5.3%

-0.9

Peoria

5.4%

6.1%

-0.7

Rockford

7.7%

9.2%

-1.5

Springfield

4.6%

5.6%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.2%

-0.9

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

6.4%

-2.0

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – April 2022

Metropolitan Area

April

April

Over-the-Year

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

89,400

4,800

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,000

56,200

1,800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,300

115,500

1,800

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,712,200

3,550,000

162,200

Danville MSA

25,900

25,900

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

183,600

176,200

7,400

Decatur MSA

48,700

46,800

1,900

Elgin Metro Division

252,000

242,100

9,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

42,200

500

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

414,700

404,600

10,100

Peoria MSA

166,200

162,300

Article continues after sponsor message

3,900

Rockford MSA

144,400

137,200

7,200

Springfield MSA

108,100

103,300

4,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,300

236,000

1,300

Illinois Statewide

5,990,800

5,760,000

230,800

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Apr 2022

Apr 2021

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3 %

5.2 %

-0.9

Bond County

4.2 %

4.4 %

-0.2

Calhoun County

4.0 %

4.9 %

-0.9

Clinton County

2.9 %

3.2 %

-0.3

Jersey County

3.7 %

4.3 %

-0.6

Macoupin County

4.0 %

4.5 %

-0.5

Madison County

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

Monroe County

2.8 %

3.1 %

-0.3

St. Clair County

5.2 %

6.3 %

-1.1

Cities

Alton City

5.6 %

8.3 %

-2.7

Belleville City

5.1 %

6.7 %

-1.6

Collinsville City

4.9 %

5.2 %

-0.3

East St. Louis City

7.7 %

12.1 %

-4.4

Edwardsville City

3.4 %

3.4 %

0.0

Granite City

4.2 %

6.7 %

-2.5

O'Fallon City

4.3 %

5.1 %

-0.8

Counties

Greene County

4.1 %

4.4 %

-0.3

Randolph County

3.7 %

4.2 %

-0.5

Washington County

2.3 %

3.0 %

-0.7

Other Areas

LWIA 21

4.3 %

4.7 %

-0.4

LWIA 22

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

LWIA 24

4.4 %

5.3 %

-0.9

Southwestern EDR

4.3 %

5.1 %

-0.8

Metro East Highlights

The April 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -0.9 percentage points from the April 2021 rate of 5.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,068 in April 2022 to 331,815 from 333,883 in April 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +733 to 317,390 in April 2022 from 316,657 in April 2021. There were 14,425 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022. This is a decrease of -2,801 compared to the 17,226 unemployed in April 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in April 2022 was 237,300 compared to 236,000 in April 2021, which is an increase of +1,300.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,900), Government (+500), Manufacturing (+500), Professional and Business Services (+400), and Other Services (+100).

No change was reported in Information, Educational and Health Services, or Mining and Construction.

Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-900), Retail Trade (-900), Financial Activities (-200), and Wholesale Trade (-100).

More like this:

Madison County Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.0 Percent in January 2025; Edwardsville, Alton Both Show Lower Marks
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Stable, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in January
Mar 12, 2025
Unemployment Rates Decline In Collinsville, Belleville, and O’Fallon
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in February
Mar 30, 2025
Collinsville Sees Drop in Unemployment to 4.3 Percent
Nov 9, 2024

 