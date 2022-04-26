SPRINGFIELD – Alton and Edwardsville's unemployment rates have dipped considerably in a year-to-year March comparison from 2021 to 2022.

Alton was at 5.3 percent compared to 8.5 percent a year ago, a 3.2 percent drop, while Edwardsville was at 2.98 percent compared to 3.8 percent a year ago, a 0.9 percent drop. Granite City was at 3.8 percent compared to 7.2 percent a year ago in March and East St. Louis was down in March 2022 to 7.0 percent unemployment rate from 12.4 percent in March 2021.

Madison County had a 3.9 percent unemployment rate in March 2022 compared to 5.6 percent in March 2021, while Calhoun was at 4.1 percent this year from 5.5 percent, Jersey was at 3.6 percent from 4.9 percent, Macoupin County was at 3.8 percent from 5.3 percent and Greene County was 4.0 percent from 5.2 percent in March 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

“Illinois’ economy continues on a positive trajectory,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over the year in 101 counties and increased in one.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area March 2022* March 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.7% 5.2% -1.5 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 6.3% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 6.8% -2.3 Danville 5.6% 7.3% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.3% 6.3% -2.0 Decatur 6.8% 8.9% -2.1 Elgin 5.4% 7.3% -1.9 Kankakee 6.0% 7.7% -1.7 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.8% 6.3% -1.5 Peoria 5.3% 7.0% -1.7 Rockford 8.5% 8.3% 0.2 Springfield 4.5% 6.4% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.1% 5.8% -1.7 Illinois Statewide 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – March 2022

Metropolitan Area March March Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 93,100 87,300 5,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,400 55,600 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,400 113,600 2,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,685,200 3,507,600 177,600 Danville MSA 25,900 25,600 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 179,500 174,700 4,800 Decatur MSA 47,800 46,600 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 249,700 237,800 11,900 Kankakee MSA 42,400 42,600 -200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 410,300 398,400 11,900 Peoria MSA 163,800 160,000 3,800 Rockford MSA 142,300 138,000 Article continues after sponsor message 4,300 Springfield MSA 107,100 103,000 4,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,600 233,100 1,500 Illinois Statewide 5,931,100 5,689,900 241,200 * Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Mar 2022 Mar 2021 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.1 % 5.8 % -1.7 Bond County 3.9 % 5.1 % -1.2 Calhoun County 4.1 % 5.5 % -1.4 Clinton County 3.0 % 3.9 % -0.9 Jersey County 3.6 % 4.9 % -1.3 Macoupin County 3.9 % 5.3 % -1.4 Madison County 3.9 % 5.6 % -1.7 Monroe County 2.7 % 3.5 % -0.8 St. Clair County 4.9 % 7.0 % -2.1 Cities Alton City 5.3 % 8.5 % -3.2 Belleville City 4.7 % 7.6 % -2.9 Collinsville City 4.8 % 6.0 % -1.2 East St. Louis City 7.0 % 12.4 % -5.4 Edwardsville City 2.9 % 3.8 % -0.9 Granite City 3.8 % 7.2 % -3.4 O'Fallon City 4.0 % 5.4 % -1.4 Counties Greene County 4.0 % 5.2 % -1.2 Randolph County 3.4 % 4.7 % -1.3 Washington County 2.3 % 2.9 % -0.6 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.2 % 5.6 % -1.4 LWIA 22 3.8 % 5.5 % -1.7 LWIA 24 4.2 % 5.9 % -1.7 Southwestern EDR 4.0 % 5.7 % -1.7

Metro East Highlights

The March 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.1 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.7 percentage points from the March 2021 rate of 5.8 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force increased by +371 in March 2022 to 334,200 from 333,829 in March 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +6,069 to 320,470 in March 2022 from 314,401 in March 2021. There were 13,730 unemployed people in the labor force in March 2022. This is a decrease of -5,698 compared to the 19,428 unemployed in March 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in March 2022 was 234,600 compared to 233,100 in March 2021, which is an increase of +1,500.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,000), Government (+500), Manufacturing (+400), Mining and Construction (+200), Other Services (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+200).

Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,000), Retail Trade (-700), and Financial Activities (-300).



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

