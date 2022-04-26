Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up In Area In March 2022, Compared To March 2021
SPRINGFIELD – Alton and Edwardsville's unemployment rates have dipped considerably in a year-to-year March comparison from 2021 to 2022.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton was at 5.3 percent compared to 8.5 percent a year ago, a 3.2 percent drop, while Edwardsville was at 2.98 percent compared to 3.8 percent a year ago, a 0.9 percent drop. Granite City was at 3.8 percent compared to 7.2 percent a year ago in March and East St. Louis was down in March 2022 to 7.0 percent unemployment rate from 12.4 percent in March 2021.
Madison County had a 3.9 percent unemployment rate in March 2022 compared to 5.6 percent in March 2021, while Calhoun was at 4.1 percent this year from 5.5 percent, Jersey was at 3.6 percent from 4.9 percent, Macoupin County was at 3.8 percent from 5.3 percent and Greene County was 4.0 percent from 5.2 percent in March 2021.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.
“Illinois’ economy continues on a positive trajectory,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over the year in 101 counties and increased in one.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
March 2022*
March 2021**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.7%
5.2%
-1.5
Carbondale-Marion
4.5%
6.3%
-1.8
Champaign-Urbana
3.8%
5.3%
-1.5
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
4.5%
6.8%
-2.3
Danville
5.6%
7.3%
-1.7
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
4.3%
6.3%
-2.0
Decatur
6.8%
8.9%
-2.1
Elgin
5.4%
7.3%
-1.9
Kankakee
6.0%
7.7%
-1.7
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
4.8%
6.3%
-1.5
Peoria
5.3%
7.0%
-1.7
Rockford
8.5%
8.3%
0.2
Springfield
4.5%
6.4%
-1.9
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.1%
5.8%
-1.7
Illinois Statewide
4.7%
6.7%
-2.0
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – March 2022
Metropolitan Area
March
March
Over-the-Year
2022*
2021**
Change
Bloomington MSA
93,100
87,300
5,800
Carbondale-Marion MSA
57,400
55,600
1,800
Champaign-Urbana MSA
116,400
113,600
2,800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,685,200
3,507,600
177,600
Danville MSA
25,900
25,600
300
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
179,500
174,700
4,800
Decatur MSA
47,800
46,600
1,200
Elgin Metro Division
249,700
237,800
11,900
Kankakee MSA
42,400
42,600
-200
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
410,300
398,400
11,900
Peoria MSA
163,800
160,000
3,800
Rockford MSA
142,300
138,000
Article continues after sponsor message
4,300
Springfield MSA
107,100
103,000
4,100
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
234,600
233,100
1,500
Illinois Statewide
5,931,100
5,689,900
241,200
* Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.1 %
5.8 %
-1.7
Bond County
3.9 %
5.1 %
-1.2
Calhoun County
4.1 %
5.5 %
-1.4
Clinton County
3.0 %
3.9 %
-0.9
Jersey County
3.6 %
4.9 %
-1.3
Macoupin County
3.9 %
5.3 %
-1.4
Madison County
3.9 %
5.6 %
-1.7
Monroe County
2.7 %
3.5 %
-0.8
St. Clair County
4.9 %
7.0 %
-2.1
Cities
Alton City
5.3 %
8.5 %
-3.2
Belleville City
4.7 %
7.6 %
-2.9
Collinsville City
4.8 %
6.0 %
-1.2
East St. Louis City
7.0 %
12.4 %
-5.4
Edwardsville City
2.9 %
3.8 %
-0.9
Granite City
3.8 %
7.2 %
-3.4
O'Fallon City
4.0 %
5.4 %
-1.4
Counties
Greene County
4.0 %
5.2 %
-1.2
Randolph County
3.4 %
4.7 %
-1.3
Washington County
2.3 %
2.9 %
-0.6
Other Areas
LWIA 21
4.2 %
5.6 %
-1.4
LWIA 22
3.8 %
5.5 %
-1.7
LWIA 24
4.2 %
5.9 %
-1.7
Southwestern EDR
4.0 %
5.7 %
-1.7
Metro East Highlights
The March 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.1 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.7 percentage points from the March 2021 rate of 5.8 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force increased by +371 in March 2022 to 334,200 from 333,829 in March 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +6,069 to 320,470 in March 2022 from 314,401 in March 2021. There were 13,730 unemployed people in the labor force in March 2022. This is a decrease of -5,698 compared to the 19,428 unemployed in March 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in March 2022 was 234,600 compared to 233,100 in March 2021, which is an increase of +1,500.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,000), Government (+500), Manufacturing (+400), Mining and Construction (+200), Other Services (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+200).
Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,000), Retail Trade (-700), and Financial Activities (-300).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
More like this: