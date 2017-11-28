CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in October in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eight of the metropolitan areas and decreased in six.

“It is encouraging that the unemployment rate is down statewide and Illinois gained 18,200 jobs over the past year,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “However, six of the 14 metro areas did not add jobs, which is a clear sign of the need for more sustained job growth across all areas of the state.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.1 percent, +1,200), Kankakee (+2.0 percent, +900), and Lake/Kenosha (+1.3 percent, +5,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +20,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.0 percent, -300), Springfield (-0.9 percent, -1,100), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -600).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (9 of 14) and Education and Health Services (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2017 with October 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in October 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2017