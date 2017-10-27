Unemployment rate drops in all metro areas
CHICAGO - Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in September in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in six of the metropolitan areas and decreased in eight.
“Seeing the rates drop across the board in all 102 counties is certainly encouraging.” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “But the job growth in the Chicago Metro Area, while it has carried the state during this past year, still lags behind the growth in neighboring states.”
Illinois businesses added jobs in six metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.3 percent, +1,000), Carbondale-Marion (+2.0 percent, +1,200), and Bloomington (+1.5 percent, +1,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.3 percent or +11,100). Illinois businesses lost jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.1 percent, -300), Elgin (-0.7 percent, -1,900), Rockford (-0.5 percent, -700), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -500).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Education and Health Services (8 of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2017 with September 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.6 percent in September 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in September 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2017
Metropolitan Area
September
September
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA
95,100
93,700
1,400
Carbondale-Marion MSA
60,000
58,800
1,200
Champaign-Urbana MSA
110,500
111,000
-500
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,745,800
3,734,700
11,100
Danville MSA
28,200
28,500
-300
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
183,800
183,900
-100
Decatur MSA
51,300
51,400
-100
Elgin Metro Division
256,100
258,000
-1,900
Kankakee MSA
45,400
44,400
1,000
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
419,100
413,900
5,200
Peoria MSA
175,600
176,100
-500
Rockford MSA
151,000
151,700
-700
Springfield MSA
115,900
116,400
-500
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
240,000
238,700
1,300
Illinois Statewide
6,069,300
6,057,000
12,300
*Preliminary **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Sept.
2017
Sept.
2016
Over-the-year
Change
IL Section of St. Louis MSA
4.3%
5.7%
-1.4%
Bond
3.9%
4.9%
-1.0%
Calhoun
4.7%
5.8%
-1.1%
Clinton
3.1%
4.2%
-1.1%
Jersey
4.2%
5.7%
-1.5%
Macoupin
4.4%
5.6%
-1.2%
Madison
4.4%
5.8%
-1.4%
Monroe
3.2%
3.9%
-0.7%
St. Clair
4.7%
6.1%
-1.4%
Cities:
Alton
6.0%
8.0%
-2.0%
Belleville
4.9%
6.1%
-1.2%
Collinsville
4.5%
5.7%
-1.2%
East St. Louis
8.0%
10.3%
-2.3%
Edwardsville
3.4%
4.5%
-1.1%
Granite City
5.2%
7.3%
-2.1%
O’Fallon
3.9%
4.8%
-0.9%
Counties:
Greene
4.6%
5.6%
-1.0%
Randolph
4.0%
4.9%
-0.9%
Washington
2.7%
3.7%
-1.0%
Other Areas:
LWA 21
4.3%
5.5%
-1.2%
LWA 22
4.4%
5.8%
-1.4%
LWA 24
4.2%
5.4%
-1.2%
Southwestern Economic Development Region
4.3%
5.6%
-1.3%
Metro East Highlights
Help Wanted
Area employers advertised for 5,800 openings in September and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.
The September 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent, a decrease of (-1.4%) from the September 2016 rate of 5.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The number of employed individuals decreased by 1,071 to 324,471 in September 2017 from 325,542in September 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,901 to 339,193 in September 2017 from 345,094 in September 2016. In September 2017, there were 14,722unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 4,830 compared to the September 2016 total unemployed, 19,552.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,300).
Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+500), Mining and Construction (+400), Retail Trade (+400), Manufacturing (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100) in September 2017 compared to September 2016.
Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-200), and Financial Activities (-100).
Information, Professional and Business Services, Other Services and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year.
