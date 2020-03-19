SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in January in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in four Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in ten.

“This administration has spent the past year strengthening our state’s economy by raising workers’ wages, investing in our schools, and securing a much-needed bipartisan capital plan,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “As we enter this period of uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting working families.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in four metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in Champaign-Urbana (+1.9%, +2,000), Kankakee (+1.3%, +600) and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights (+1.0%, +36,400). Total nonfarm jobs were down in Rockford (-4.2%, -6,300), Peoria (-1.9%, -3,200) and Lake-Kenosha (-1.6%, -6,500). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Education and Health Services (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2020 with January 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.0 percent in January 2020 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in January 2020 and 10.6 percent in January 2010, at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metro East Highlights

The January 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of (-1.7%) from the January 2019 rate of 5.5 percent. This is the lowest January unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -1,742 to 343,024 in January 2020 from 344,766 in January 2019. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,260 to 330,133 in January 2020 from 325,817 in January 2019. In January 2020, there were 12,891 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -6,002 compared to the January 2019 total unemployed, 18,893.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+425).

Employment increased in Professional and Business Services (+825), Government (+650), Construction (+250), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Decreases in employment over the year included Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-475), Educational and Health Services (-275), Information (-125), Financial Activities (-200), Leisure and Hospitality (-100) and Other Services (-100).

